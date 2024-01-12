First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.02

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 46271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $648,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.