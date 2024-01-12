First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.53

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 37654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

