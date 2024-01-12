First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.53

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 37654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
