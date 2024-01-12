First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Regatta Capital Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 4.7% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 59,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.