Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.21

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 1740136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 25.21, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$949.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. Corporate insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

