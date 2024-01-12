Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.21

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 1740136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$26,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. Corporate insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
