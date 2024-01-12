Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Five9 worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 352,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 12.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $3,215,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $77.90 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

