Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

FIVN traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 118,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,392. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 306,251 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

