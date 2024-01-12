Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44,408 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.24. The stock has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $372.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

