Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE:FMX opened at $129.23 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

