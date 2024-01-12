Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $129.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

