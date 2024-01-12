Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.