Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 1,509,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

