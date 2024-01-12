Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at C$54.95 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$62.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.1624222 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.