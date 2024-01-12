Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Holdings Boosted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 2.65% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of FLBL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 106,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

