Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.