Frontier Group’s (ULCC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULCC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Frontier Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $628,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 1,602,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 99,803 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

