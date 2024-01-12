Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.00

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 1451072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Frontline Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Frontline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

