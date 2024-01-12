Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 1,618.8% in December

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 1,618.8% from the December 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $9.25 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

