FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised by Analyst

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.37. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNTH. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

