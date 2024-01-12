FY2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.13. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Methanex

Methanex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MX opened at C$60.53 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$50.57 and a 1-year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.33.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.257 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total value of C$64,480.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.