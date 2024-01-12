FY2024 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lifted by DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.14. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $268.77 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.76 and a 200 day moving average of $219.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

