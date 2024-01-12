Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.92. Approximately 311,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,006,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.59.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Galaxy Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.79.

In other news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total value of C$124,080.00. Also, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$400,000.00. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

