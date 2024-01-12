Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GENI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,760 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

