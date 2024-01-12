Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

