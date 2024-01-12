Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.
GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.