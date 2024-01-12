Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock remained flat at $32.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Gentex



Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

