Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.290-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Getty Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.29-$2.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

GTY opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 126.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 28.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 438.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

