Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 49.37%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.