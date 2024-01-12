Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 662.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

