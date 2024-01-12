Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANDO opened at $19.39 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.