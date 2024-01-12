Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.25

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.25 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 26916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Glaukos Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,787 shares of company stock worth $20,104,119. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

