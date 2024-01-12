Glenda Dorchak Sells 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANSYS stock opened at $357.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.00 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $313.90.

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

