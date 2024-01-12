Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.85.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

