Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.20

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 41299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $730.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

