Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.20

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 41299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $730.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
