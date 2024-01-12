Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 1.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

