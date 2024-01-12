Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.52

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 2265610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.