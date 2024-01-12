Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.52

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 2265610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
