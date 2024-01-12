GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5,130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

