Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.14. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1,662,929 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after buying an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

