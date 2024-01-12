Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

GORO opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.55. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

