Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.81

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 37027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

