GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,588,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,487. The stock has a market cap of $448.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.