Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 519.4% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROM opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 298.87% and a negative return on equity of 72.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.