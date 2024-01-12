Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 146 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

ELV stock opened at $482.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.36 and a 200-day moving average of $458.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

