Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 99 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMP opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

