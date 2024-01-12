Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.77.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

