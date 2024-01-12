Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

