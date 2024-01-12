Grove Bank & Trust Buys 2,055 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 415.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.