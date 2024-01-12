Grove Bank & Trust Buys 805 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.6 %

AEP opened at $80.40 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

