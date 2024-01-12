Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

