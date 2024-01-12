Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

