Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Exelon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Exelon by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Exelon stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

