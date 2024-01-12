Grove Bank & Trust Has $431,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

